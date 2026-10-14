In Argentina, the S&P Merval stock index rose by 1.45% on October 13, 2026, to 2,869,151 points in the first trading session after the public holiday. The Rio Times reports, citing data from Rava Bursátil.

Inflation and the foreign exchange market

The national statistics institute INDEC reported that consumer prices rose by 1.9% in September on a monthly basis. In August, the figure was 1.7%, while annual inflation reached 33.4% in September. Core inflation, which excludes volatile price components, stood at 1.7%.

The wholesale dollar exchange rate fell by 0.3% to 1,512.50 pesos, its lowest level since September 17. At the same time, the unofficial “blue” dollar rate increased by 10 pesos to 1,550 pesos.

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Stocks, bonds and reserves

Despite the index’s increase, dollar-denominated sovereign bonds declined on average. JPMorgan’s country risk index rose by five points to 597 basis points.

Among Argentine depositary receipts in New York, IRSA ADRs rose by 3.19%, Central Puerto by 2.65%, and BBVA Argentina by 1.11%. Meanwhile, YPF ADRs lost 0.35%, Telecom Argentina 0.41%, and Loma Negra 0.70%.

According to the publication, Argentina’s central bank purchased about $291 million, while gross international reserves increased by $138 million to $49.84 billion.

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