BGK may provide up to PLN 20 billion for Port Polska — RMF24

In Poland, the state development bank BGK is holding preliminary talks on possible financing for the Port Polska project, which предусматривает the construction of an airport in Baranów and a high-speed railway. The bank’s total involvement may reach PLN 20 billion, RMF24 reports, citing the newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

Financing for the airport and railway

BGK CEO Mirosław Czekaj confirmed that the bank is considering the possibility of financing the construction of Port Polska. According to him, BGK may allocate up to PLN 10 billion for one project. Since the airport and railway are separate projects, total financing may amount to up to PLN 20 billion.

Czekaj noted that the bank is focusing on these two components and is ready to move to further analytical stages. At the same time, the financing decision will depend, among other things, on collateral, state guarantees and the identification of sources for repayment of the funds.

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Earlier, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and government plenipotentiary for CPK Piotr Malepszak stated that Poland would be unable to obtain the planned PLN 33.6 billion from the European Union for the implementation of the high-speed railway. In his assessment, no more than PLN 12 billion in European funds could be raised for the Y line, meaning a shortfall of PLN 20 billion.

Competition at CPK and the nuclear power plant

According to Rzeczpospolita, the search for financing is taking place in parallel with a competition for a new head of the Centralny Port Komunikacyjny company. The newspaper writes that the new head of the project is to be named by the end of the week. Earthworks were supposed to begin in September, but their start is still not in sight. The first operations at Baranów Airport are scheduled for the end of 2032.

Separately, BGK is discussing the possibility of long-term financing for Poland’s first nuclear power plant in Choczewo. The cost of this project is estimated at PLN 192 billion, and the bank could potentially provide a loan of up to PLN 10 billion. Construction of the power plant is scheduled to begin in 2028.

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