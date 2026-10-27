Consumers in the United States continue to spend money actively despite high inflation. According to Der Spiegel, this level of consumption supports the US economy and may help the country avoid a recession.

Spending despite inflation

As Der Spiegel reports, the publication sees no tendency among Americans to save because of anxiety. In its wording, the publication contrasts this with Germany, where people save because of anxiety.

Possible support for the economy

The article calls this situation mass consumption amid a crisis. Despite inflation, shoppers in the United States, according to the publication's description, continue to spend large amounts of money.

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Der Spiegel links this demand to possible support for the economy. At the same time, the publication describes avoiding a recession as a potential consequence rather than a guaranteed outcome.

The article was published on October 27, 2026, in Der Spiegel's section on the US economy. Katharina Kort from New York is listed as the author of the piece.

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