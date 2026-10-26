In Poland, the average monthly number of pension and annuity recipients is expected to exceed 8.7 million people in 2027 — 113,000 more than in 2026. This is reported by Interia, citing data from Poland’s Social Insurance Institution (ZUS).

Average payment to rise to 4,530 zlotys

According to the forecast, the average monthly pension or annuity payment in 2027 will amount to about 4,530 zlotys. This is 6.2% more than in 2026. The calculations include pension and annuity indexation using a coefficient of 103.96%.

Expenditures of the Social Insurance Fund will also be affected by a change in the rules for paying widow’s pensions: the share of the second benefit due to the recipient is expected to increase from 15% to 25%. Costs will also rise due to an increase in the number of benefit recipients.

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Fund budget for 2027

The financial plan of the Social Insurance Fund for 2027 provides for 539 billion zlotys in revenue and 537.2 billion zlotys in expenditures. Contributions from insured persons are forecast to cover about 80% of expenditures, while the remainder will be financed through a state budget subsidy.

About 471.3 billion zlotys, or around 88% of all fund expenditures, are planned for pension and annuity payments. Another approximately 50.5 billion zlotys is allocated for other benefits, with sick pay accounting for nearly half of this amount. A total of 6.7 billion zlotys has been allocated for ZUS operations. The plan also includes about 5 billion zlotys for the Demographic Reserve Fund, 436 million zlotys for disability prevention and 188 million zlotys for accident prevention. The report notes that the fund’s financial situation in 2027 is expected to remain stable.

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