The Rada supported maintaining the 50% income tax rate for banks in 2027

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved in principle Bill No. 15262, which provides for maintaining the increased corporate income tax rate for banks at 50% in 2027. The bill was adopted in its first reading.

Danylo Getmantsev, chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy, announced this on Telegram.

“Bill No. 15262—passed on first reading. 265 in favor! Thank you to my colleagues for their support,” the message reads.

Getmantsev noted that if the law is passed, this will be the fourth time the Rada has supported an increase in the tax rate for banks. According to him, the previous three instances were quite successful, as they managed to attract additional funds to the budget from the banking system, which generates excess profits even during the war.

“Banks have accumulated enormous liquidity, which they are not using for their regular operations. When we meet with businesses, their first and most important demand is cheap money. But there is no cheap money in the country, even though there are idle funds in the banking system. Instead, banks are profiting from transactions involving government securities rather than lending to the economy,” the lawmaker emphasized.

This is precisely the rationale for redirecting a portion of the banks’ excess profits to the needs of the military. In 2027 alone, this will generate an additional 38 billion hryvnias for the state budget.

Source: Danylo Getmantsev

Prior to this, the Rada extended the deadlines for issuing permits for foreigners serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada has also begun reviewing the 2027 budget, which includes 5,236 amendments.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada’s Budget Committee supported a pay raise for military personnel.

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