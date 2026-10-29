The economic sentiment indicator in the European Union and the euro area declined in October for the second consecutive month. The indicator fell by 0.6 points compared with September, to 96.9 points in both economic areas, according to European Commission survey data reported by Anadolu Agency.

Trends in the largest economies

Deteriorating sentiment was recorded in all surveyed sectors except industry, where the indicator rose slightly. Among the EU's largest economies, the sharpest decline occurred in the Netherlands, by 3.4 points. In Germany, the indicator fell by 0.7 points, and in Spain by 0.5 points.

At the same time, economic sentiment increased by 0.8 points in Italy. In Poland and France, the indicator remained broadly stable.

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Consumers and businesses became more cautious

The industrial confidence indicator rose by 0.3 points due to a better assessment of finished goods inventories, as well as improved assessments of past production and export orders. Meanwhile, confidence in the services sector declined by 0.7 points because of weaker assessments of demand and the current business situation.

Consumer confidence fell by 1.2 points, marking the second consecutive monthly decline. Households assessed their financial situation more negatively and reduced their intentions to make major purchases. The retail trade confidence indicator decreased by 1.7 points, while the construction indicator fell by 0.9 points.

At the same time, the employment expectations indicator rose to 98.9 points in the EU and 98.2 points in the euro area. The economic uncertainty index jumped by 1.7 points to 19.8 points, while consumers' uncertainty about finances reached its highest level since April 2025.

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