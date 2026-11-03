Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo reported a profit of €8.2 billion for the first nine months of 2026. This is 8.1% higher than in the same period of 2025. The result exceeded expectations, ANSA English reports.

Third-quarter performance

In the third quarter of 2026, Intesa Sanpaolo's net profit rose to €2.6 billion. In July–September 2025, the figure stood at €2.3 billion.

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Thus, the bank's quarterly net profit increased by €300 million compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. Intesa Sanpaolo is Italy's largest bank.

Outlook for 2026

After releasing its financial results, Intesa Sanpaolo raised its net profit forecast for the whole of 2026. The bank now expects this figure to be significantly above €10 billion for the year. The nine-month result of €8.2 billion is an interim figure ahead of the end of the financial year.

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