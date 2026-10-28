South Korean Finance Minister Lee Hyeon-il said Bloomberg should reconsider the country’s classification as an emerging market in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index. He raised the issue during a meeting with Bing Li, head of Bloomberg L.P.’s Asia-Pacific division, Korea Herald reports.

Classification review

According to the minister, it is necessary to assess whether South Korea’s current classification in the index remains appropriate. He noted that the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank classify the country as a developed economy.

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Lee also pointed to South Korea’s progress in improving foreign investors’ access to its market. The minister called on Bloomberg to continue paying attention to these factors and take them into account in future reviews of the country’s status in the index.

Communication with investors

Separately, Lee stressed the importance of communication with global investors and asked Bloomberg to support this process through the company’s financial information services and media channels. A Bloomberg representative acknowledged the importance of engagement with South Korean authorities and said the company would work to help international investors better understand the South Korean market.

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