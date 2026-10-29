The official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro fell on October 29

The National Bank of Ukraine lowered the official exchange rate for the dollar by 1 kopeck and for the euro by 9 kopecks. The new exchange rates are effective as of October 29, 2026.

The official exchange rates for Thursday, October 29, are as follows:

1 U.S. dollar – 45.59 UAH (45.60 UAH as of October 28);

1 euro – 50.76 UAH (50.85 UAH as of October 28).

The average exchange rate at banks, according to the Ministry of Finance, is (buy – sell):

U.S. dollar: 45.45 – 46.05 UAH

euro: 50.65 – 51.40 UAH.

The average cash exchange rate at currency exchange offices (buy–sell):

U.S. dollar: 46.25 – 46.60 UAH

Euro: 51.50–51.88 UAH

Source: NBU

Earlier, the dollar set a new all-time high.

As long as partners provide funds, the NBU will have the resources to maintain the exchange rate: economist Oleg Pendzin.

“Everything is fine with the exchange rate; it’s falling,” says economic expert Yuriy Gavrylechko.

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