The official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro fell on October 29
The National Bank of Ukraine lowered the official exchange rate for the dollar by 1 kopeck and for the euro by 9 kopecks. The new exchange rates are effective as of October 29, 2026.
The official exchange rates for Thursday, October 29, are as follows:
- 1 U.S. dollar – 45.59 UAH (45.60 UAH as of October 28);
- 1 euro – 50.76 UAH (50.85 UAH as of October 28).
The average exchange rate at banks, according to the Ministry of Finance, is (buy – sell):
- U.S. dollar: 45.45 – 46.05 UAH
- euro: 50.65 – 51.40 UAH.
The average cash exchange rate at currency exchange offices (buy–sell):
- U.S. dollar: 46.25 – 46.60 UAH
- Euro: 51.50–51.88 UAH
Source: NBU
Earlier, the dollar set a new all-time high.
As long as partners provide funds, the NBU will have the resources to maintain the exchange rate: economist Oleg Pendzin.
“Everything is fine with the exchange rate; it’s falling,” says economic expert Yuriy Gavrylechko.