The NBU raised its discount rate to 16.5% due to accelerating inflation

The National Bank of Ukraine raised its discount rate from 16% to 16.5% due to mounting price pressures and worsening inflation expectations.

According to the regulator’s forecast, inflation could reach 12.5% by the end of 2026.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy explained that the rise in prices was influenced by the impact of Russian attacks on businesses and logistics. In September, annual inflation stood at 10%, and this trend continued into October.

The rate hike is intended to support the attractiveness of hryvnia savings and the stability of the foreign exchange market. The NBU expects inflation to slow to 7.3% in 2027.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

The National Bank of Ukraine has decided to raise the discount rate to 15.5%. The regulator adjusted the rate as part of its monetary policy to influence inflation and maintain economic stability.

The NBU has issued new 10-hryvnia coins for two regions.

The NBU has issued a commemorative coin dedicated to Oleksandra Ekster.

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