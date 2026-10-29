The average annual salary in Ukraine rose by 24.5%: where do they pay the most?

In September 2026, the average salary in Ukraine was 33,153 UAH. This is 24.5% higher than during the same period last year and 4% higher than in August.

The highest average salary among the regions was recorded in Kyiv—48,994 UAH. Next were Luhansk Oblast with 37,864 UAH and Lviv Oblast with 33,802 UAH.

The lowest salaries were in Kirovohrad Oblast—23,673 UAH, Chernihiv Oblast—24,455 UAH, and Chernivtsi Oblast—24,567 UAH.

By economic sector, workers in the information and telecommunications sector earned the most—an average of 77,924 UAH per month. The lowest figure was recorded in health care and social assistance—21,848 UAH.

The most significant increase in the average salary compared to August occurred in education—by 28%. At the same time, a decrease of 1.6–8.2% was recorded in a number of other sectors.

As of October 1, 2026, wage arrears in Ukraine totaled 3.9 billion UAH.

Source: State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In August 2026, it stood at 48,705 UAH. Compared to July, this figure decreased by 1.5%.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance released the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2027. It includes record-high spending on security and defense, pay raises for teachers and healthcare workers, as well as significant funds for pensions and support for veterans and internally displaced persons. Overall, government spending is expected to rise to 7.27 trillion hryvnias.

The average pension in Ukraine for the first half of 2026 increased by 728 hryvnias. At the same time, this figure does not fully reflect the actual level of payments, as a significant portion of Ukrainian pensioners receive amounts lower than the average pension.

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