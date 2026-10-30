Japan’s Shiga Bank and Senshu Ikeda Holdings have concluded a basic agreement to begin negotiations on integrating their operations, which they plan to carry out in April 2028. The companies aim to create the largest regional banking group in Kansai by consolidated gross assets, The Japan Times reports.

Final agreement planned for 2027

Shiga Bank mainly operates in Shiga Prefecture. Senshu Ikeda Holdings is the parent company of Senshu Ikeda Bank, whose main area of operation is Osaka Prefecture. The parties expect to conclude a final agreement in April 2027.

As of the end of March 2026, the two companies’ consolidated gross assets amounted to about 14.2 trillion yen. Both companies are listed in the Prime market segment of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Shiga Bank to become a subsidiary of the holding company

Rather than merging into a single institution, Shiga Bank and Senshu Ikeda Bank will operate under Senshu Ikeda Holdings. Shiga Bank will become a subsidiary of the holding company through a share exchange, and its shares will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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Shiga Bank President Shinya Kubota said at a joint press conference in Osaka that the group seeks to contribute to Kansai’s development. Senshu Ikeda Holdings President Hirohito Sakaguchi said the companies want to create a financial group that will be the most trusted and most needed in the region.

In April 2026, the banks announced a capital and business alliance that provided for cross-shareholdings of approximately 0.5% to 1%. They also cooperated in providing clients with support on mergers and acquisitions. Through the integration, the companies plan to expand their customer base and strengthen competitiveness. At the same time, they do not intend to extensively consolidate their branch networks in the near future.

On the same day, Tokyo-based investment fund Ariake Capital, which specializes in regional banks, announced its intention, following prior negotiations, to sell Shiga Bank its entire stake in Senshu Ikeda Holdings. After that, Shiga Bank will become the holding company’s largest shareholder with a stake of about 11.8%.

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