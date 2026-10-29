+10° Kyiv +10° Warsaw +13° Washington
$ 45.54 € 50.74 zł 11.54
$ 45.54 € 50.74 zł 11.54
+10° Kyiv +10° Warsaw +13° Washington
News Finance

GDP per capita in the Warsaw region reached 200.4% of the average — RMF24

UA.NEWS 29 October 2026 13:48
GDP per capita in the Warsaw region reached 200.4% of the average — RMF24

In Poland, GDP per capita in the Warsaw Capital Region in 2024 amounted to 200.4% of the national average. This is nearly three times higher than in the Lublin Voivodeship, where the lowest level was recorded — 70.6% of the average, RMF24 reports, citing data from Poland’s Central Statistical Office.

Regional differences

For statistical purposes, the Mazowieckie Voivodeship was divided into two statistical regions: the Warsaw Capital Region and the Mazowieckie Regional Region. The Lower Silesian Voivodeship ranked second in GDP per capita, at 106.5% of the national average. It was followed by the Greater Poland Voivodeship at 104.9% and the Silesian Voivodeship at 100.2%.

Below-average figures were recorded, in particular, in the Pomeranian Voivodeship — 95.3%, the Łódź Voivodeship — 94.6%, the Mazowieckie Regional Region — 91%, the Lesser Poland Voivodeship — 89.6%, and the West Pomeranian Voivodeship — 81.9%. In the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, GDP per capita was 72.9% of the average, in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship — 71%, and in the Lublin Voivodeship — 70.6%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

GDP dynamics

The largest GDP growth in 2024 was recorded in the Lublin Voivodeship — 9.2%. The lowest growth rate was in the Silesian Voivodeship — 3.6%.

GDP per capita is not a direct indicator of the income or quality of life of individual residents. It reflects the value of goods and services produced in a given territory. This indicator may be affected by the locations where company headquarters are registered, as well as commuting by people who live in other regions.

Read us on
Download our app