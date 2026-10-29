In Poland, GDP per capita in the Warsaw Capital Region in 2024 amounted to 200.4% of the national average. This is nearly three times higher than in the Lublin Voivodeship, where the lowest level was recorded — 70.6% of the average, RMF24 reports, citing data from Poland’s Central Statistical Office.

Regional differences

For statistical purposes, the Mazowieckie Voivodeship was divided into two statistical regions: the Warsaw Capital Region and the Mazowieckie Regional Region. The Lower Silesian Voivodeship ranked second in GDP per capita, at 106.5% of the national average. It was followed by the Greater Poland Voivodeship at 104.9% and the Silesian Voivodeship at 100.2%.

Below-average figures were recorded, in particular, in the Pomeranian Voivodeship — 95.3%, the Łódź Voivodeship — 94.6%, the Mazowieckie Regional Region — 91%, the Lesser Poland Voivodeship — 89.6%, and the West Pomeranian Voivodeship — 81.9%. In the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, GDP per capita was 72.9% of the average, in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship — 71%, and in the Lublin Voivodeship — 70.6%.

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GDP dynamics

The largest GDP growth in 2024 was recorded in the Lublin Voivodeship — 9.2%. The lowest growth rate was in the Silesian Voivodeship — 3.6%.

GDP per capita is not a direct indicator of the income or quality of life of individual residents. It reflects the value of goods and services produced in a given territory. This indicator may be affected by the locations where company headquarters are registered, as well as commuting by people who live in other regions.

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