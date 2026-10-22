The South African government plans to introduce a fiscal anchor bill in parliament in 2027 — a mechanism intended to enshrine the principle of the state’s fiscal sustainability and require each administration to develop its own fiscal plan. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said this while presenting the 2026 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Cape Town, TimesLIVE reports.

According to the minister, South Africa’s National Treasury already published draft legislation for public comment in October. The proposed changes are intended to define fiscal sustainability as a standard in the Public Finance Management Act.

A plan for each administration

The model does not provide for a strict numerical rule for budget indicators. Instead, each administration will have to set its own fiscal targets and benchmarks in line with its electoral mandate, report on them when presenting each budget, and explain significant deviations from the plan to parliament.

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Godongwana said there was broad consensus in the cabinet of the government of national unity on the principle of a fiscal anchor itself. At the same time, some cabinet members raised the question of whether it could restrict future administrations. The minister replied that each of them would formulate its own fiscal plan.

The role of the Financial and Fiscal Commission

The Financial and Fiscal Commission will assess the feasibility and credibility of the government’s fiscal plans and submit its analysis to parliament. National Treasury Director-General Duncan Pieterse stressed that the commission would not have veto power over budgets and that parliament’s powers would remain unchanged.

The budget statement defines fiscal sustainability as the state’s ability, under reasonable macroeconomic and budget assumptions, to meet current and future spending commitments, service debt, and manage fiscal risks without harming macroeconomic stability and without the need for sharp adjustments to revenue or expenditure.

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