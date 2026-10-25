In Pakistan, the benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange fell by 4,045 points, or 2.4%, over the week to 162,375 points. This was the fifth consecutive week in which the index ended trading lower. Investor sentiment was affected by geopolitical tensions, rising oil prices and domestic economic uncertainty, The Express Tribune reports.

Drop below key levels

In the first trading session of the week, the KSE-100 lost 454 points and closed at 165,966 points, falling below the 166,000 level. On Tuesday, the index declined by another 814 points to 165,152 points amid higher oil prices.

On Wednesday, the market partially recovered its losses: the index gained 779 points and ended trading at 165,931. However, in the penultimate trading session, the KSE-100 dropped by 2,007 points to 163,924, and lost another 1,550 points on Friday. At the end of the day, the index closed below 163,000 points, having also crossed the psychological 166,000 and 164,000 marks during the week.

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Oil and economic data

JS Research Head of Research Muhammad Waqas Ghani noted that average daily trading volume fell by 13% to 393 million shares, while the value of trading increased by 7% from the previous week to $69.7 million. Brent crude oil prices exceeded $114 per barrel at the end of the week, while the previous week’s average was $106.

According to JS Research, Pakistan’s trade deficit in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026–2027 increased by 21.1% to $9.33 billion, as imports grew almost twice as fast as exports. Large-scale manufacturing growth in August 2026 stood at 0.67%.

GDP figure revised

Pakistan’s GDP growth figure for fiscal year 2025–2026 was revised to 3.65% from 3.70%. The size of the economy was estimated at 126.4 trillion Pakistani rupees, or $450.4 billion, while per capita income was estimated at $1,896. At the same time, the State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, according to JS Research, remained at $21.5 billion.

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