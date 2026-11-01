In Türkiye, Muhsin Atci, head of the Tax Inspection Board, has been appointed chairman of the Capital Markets Board. The relevant personnel decision was published in the country’s Official Gazette, Anadolu Agency reports.

New appointments

Ersin Basar Ekmekci, deputy chairman of the Financial Crimes Investigation Board, was appointed deputy chairman of the Capital Markets Board. Yasemin Giridji also joined the board.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Experience of the new board members

Muhsin Atci worked in tax oversight for 23 years. In October 2023, he became head of the Tax Inspection Board. During his career, Atci supervised audits of large companies and gained experience in complex corporate and financial investigations. He holds a master’s degree in development policy from Duke University in the United States.

Ersin Basar Ekmekci earned a degree in financial economics from Boston University. Yasemin Giridji was a director on the board of directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, where she represented Türkiye, Romania, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan and Algeria. She holds a master’s degree in economics from Rutgers University in the United States.

Read us on