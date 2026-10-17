Tadalafil increased muscle cell survival in experiment — ScienceAlert

Researchers at the University of Rome Foro Italico found that tadalafil increased the proliferation and survival of mouse muscle progenitor cells under laboratory conditions. The drug is used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension, ScienceAlert reports.

Results of the cell experiment

In a study published in the journal Molecular Biology Reports, scientists examined myoblasts — cells that form after muscle stem cells are activated. They can develop into muscle tissue. After tadalafil was applied, the number of cells ready for such transformation increased, while the number of dead cells decreased.

The researchers also modeled damage to a cell layer by making a scratch in it. With the use of the drug, this area closed faster. The authors link the result to an enhanced cell cycle and increased cell survival.

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Mechanism and further research

Muscle recovery is associated with nitric oxide and cyclic guanosine monophosphate, or cGMP, signals. The enzyme phosphodiesterase type 5 limits the action of cGMP, while tadalafil blocks this enzyme. The study tested the drug's effect on this mechanism.

At the same time, after a week of analysis, cells treated with tadalafil matured into muscle fibers less often. The scientists suggest this may indicate the formation of a larger reserve of progenitor cells, but stress the need for research in living organisms. They also propose testing whether combining tadalafil with physical exercise can improve functional muscle recovery.

The authors pointed to the possibility of using the drug as an adjunct therapy for diseases accompanied by muscle mass loss. At the same time, they warned against the potential use of tadalafil to improve athletic performance and noted the need for anti-doping organizations to assess this issue.

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