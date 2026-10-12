Telia plans to cut 900 jobs, up to 355 in Finland — YLE News

Swedish multinational telecommunications company Telia plans to cut 900 jobs in several countries. In Finland, up to 355 positions may be eliminated, YLE News reports. Finland thus accounts for more than a third of the planned cuts.

Negotiations in Finland

Telia has already started negotiations with employee representatives. In Finland, they will involve around 2,050 employees and may result in the elimination of up to 355 positions. These negotiations are part of the company’s plan for personnel changes in several countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New vacancies

At the same time, the company estimates that it will create approximately 75 new vacancies in Finland. Around 50 of them are planned to be transferred from the wider group of companies to Telia Finland.

Telia said the personnel changes are intended to bring functions and responsibilities closer to local markets. According to the company’s plan, this should strengthen the ability of its national units to respond to local needs.

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