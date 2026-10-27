Residents of Tungkillo in Australia are concerned about plans by Quantum DC to build the 1,200 MW Tungkillo Compute and Energy Hub data centre. They fear the facility could affect the landscape, quiet and dark night skies in the River Murray Dark Sky Reserve area, ABC News reports.

Melbourne-based developer Quantum DC is considering a 220-hectare site in Tungkillo for the project, about 55 kilometres east of Adelaide. The town itself is located within the River Murray Dark Sky Reserve, Australia’s first internationally accredited area protected from light pollution.

Community concerns

Tungkillo resident Magdalene Lippett said the community wants to preserve clear and highly visible night skies. Among the main concerns, she named possible noise and lighting from the complex. According to her, sounds can travel considerable distances in hilly terrain and disturb residents and animals.

Mid Murray Council chair Simone Bailey also expressed concern about the location of the proposed facility. At the same time, she said she would not form an official position before a community meeting and receiving full information about the project.

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Application has not yet been submitted

Quantum DC explained its choice of site by its proximity to existing energy infrastructure and other renewable energy projects under construction. A company representative told ABC that the site is located more than five kilometres outside the dark sky reserve’s boundaries.

The South Australian government has not yet received a formal application or documentation for the data centre in Tungkillo. Such documents are required before planning and development procedures can begin. Authorities noted that the applicant must show how it plans to manage energy, water, cooling and potential impacts on surrounding areas.

Quantum DC plans to hold two information meetings with the local community before submitting its application. The company said it is conducting studies into impacts on traffic, noise, air quality, lighting, water resources, flora and fauna, Aboriginal heritage, and fire safety. Their results are to be published together with the application.

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