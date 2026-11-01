In Malaysia, Malaysia Airlines said that the data of some of its customers may have been affected by a cyber incident at Amadeus, which provides the carrier with booking technology. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the statement was released on Sunday, November 1.

Period of possible impact

According to Malaysia Airlines, the incident may have affected information processed from August 2023 to September 2026. The company is working with Amadeus and other relevant parties to investigate the incident and assess its impact.

The airline said that its own information systems had not been breached. It also said there were no indications that customers' financial information had been accessed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by other carriers

Malaysia Airlines urged passengers to be cautious of suspicious or unsolicited messages, especially if they request personal or financial data.

Amadeus said it had identified a vulnerability in an environment for displaying travel booking information, but did not answer questions about the number of customers whose data may have been affected. Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines and South Korean Asiana Airlines also reported being affected by the incident. Cathay Pacific reported data related to 53,000 bookings, while Japan Airlines reported data of 92,000 customers.

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