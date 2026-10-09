Dublin, Ireland-based leasing company Avolon has placed a firm order with Airbus for 110 aircraft: 35 A330-900 wide-body aircraft and 75 airliners from the A320neo family. AeroTime reported confirmation of the deal on October 9.

Order for 110 aircraft

Following the new deal, Avolon's total orders for the A330-900 rose to 114 aircraft. Airbus said this confirms the company's position as the largest lessor of this aircraft type. Avolon's order backlog for A320 family aircraft increased to 650 units.

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Expansion of deliveries

Avolon CEO Andy Cronin said the company continues to see strong demand for new aircraft. According to him, the order strengthens the lessor's long-term delivery plan and is intended to help its airline customers expand and renew their fleets over the next decade.

Cronin also said that Avolon expects demand for the A330neo and A320neo to remain high due to the long-term growth of the aviation sector. He described the deal as a continuation of the company's long-standing partnership with Airbus.

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