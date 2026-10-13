Autogas prices are rising in Ukraine, while gasoline and diesel prices are holding steady near their new levels

On October 13, 2026, gas station chains in Ukraine updated their fuel prices; in particular, the changes affected autogas. The average price of A-95 gasoline at the chains listed is 90.34 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 99.28 UAH per liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, A-95 gasoline at the “BRSM-Nafta” chain rose by 1 UAH/liter, while the price of autogas increased by less than 1 UAH/liter.

At the same time, at Socar, the prices for A-95, A-95+, and A-100 gasoline, as well as diesel fuel and DP+, fell by 1 UAH per liter. At Okko and UPG, the price of autogas rose by 1 UAH per liter.

Currently, the most expensive fuel is offered by the Okko, WOG, and Socar chains, while the lowest prices are traditionally found at “BRSM-Nafta” and “Ukrnafta” gas stations.

As a reminder, berry prices are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive. At the same time, prices in retail chains vary significantly depending on the type of product, region, and the availability of special promotional offers.

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