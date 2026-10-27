As of October 27, the price of diesel at gas stations rose to 111 UAH per liter

As of October 27, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is about 90.91 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 104.57 UAH per liter. At the same time, at some gas stations, the price of diesel reached 111 UAH per liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, autogas prices at the Okko and WOG chains rose by 1 UAH per liter. At Okko, prices for diesel fuel and DP+ also increased by 1 UAH per liter.

At Socar stations, the price of A-100, A-95, and A-95+ gasoline rose by 1 UAH per liter, while diesel and DP+ rose by 2 UAH per liter. At the “BRSM-Nafta” network, the price of autogas rose by 1.50 UAH/liter. Meanwhile, at “Ukrnafta” gas stations, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH/liter.

Currently, the most expensive A-95 gasoline is offered by the Socar chain at 95.90 UAH/liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel was recorded at Socar—108 UAH/liter—and for premium diesel—111 UAH/liter. The most expensive autogas is sold at WOG—57.90 UAH/liter—while the lowest price for this type of fuel remains at BRSM-Nafta—52.49 UAH/liter.

Fuel prices in Ukraine changed on October 26: the cost of gasoline and diesel.

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