Health Flow: healthtech and fintech share an accessibility challenge

Health Flow brand is considering a proposed discussion series on the financial barriers patients face when accessing digital healthcare. The concept is intended to contribute a practical perspective to conversations about the future of financial technology and digital commerce.

The proposed activity would focus on transparent payment journeys and accessible digital healthcare experiences. As financial services increasingly intersect with everyday online experiences, businesses outside traditional banking can help identify the friction customers face when paying, verifying their identity or accessing services digitally.

For Health Flow, the proposed programme would provide a platform to bring together product, customer-experience and technology perspectives. Rather than presenting innovation as a purely technical question, the initiative would examine what clearer information and more dependable digital journeys could mean for consumers and small businesses.

The wider fintech ecosystem has placed growing emphasis on accessibility, trust and collaboration. A focused contribution from adjacent digital industries could help widen that discussion, provided any recommendations are grounded in evidence and practical user needs.

“Technology earns trust when people understand what they are buying, what they can expect and where to turn for support. We want to contribute practical ideas that make digital services easier to navigate,” said Natasa MERINIUC, Director at COREVANTIS LTD.

Subject to confirmation, the next stage would involve defining the format, inviting relevant industry participants and publishing a short summary of key observations. Any participating organisations, dates or measurable commitments will be announced only after agreement.

Health Flow is the brand associated with COREVANTIS LTD. Website: https://health-flow.co/

COREVANTIS LTD, 08.04.2026, 17144204, 29 Churchill Way, Cardiff, Wales, CF10 2HE

+447757203379, [email protected]

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