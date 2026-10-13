Six Flags Entertainment shares fell more than 10% in after-hours trading on Monday following reports that one person died and several others were injured at the Six Flags Over Georgia park in Cobb County, Georgia, United States. CNBC reports, citing local police.

Incident on Goliath

According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 4:00 p.m. local time on the 200-foot, or approximately 61-meter, Goliath roller coaster. Law enforcement officials did not release additional details.

Witnesses told a local television station that they saw a man fall from the ride and strike its structure several times. After the roller coaster stopped near the top of the track, passengers were evacuated. These circumstances are based on eyewitness accounts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Company and market reaction

Six Flags said that park employees and local authorities responded to the incident immediately. The company said it was fully cooperating with the investigation, temporarily closing similar rides at its parks, and declining further comment out of respect for the family's privacy.

Before the after-hours sell-off, the company's shares ended the regular trading session up 4.5%. Since the beginning of the year, their value has fallen by 22%.

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