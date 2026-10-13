The Rada will investigate possible fraud involving the property of the Arsenal plant

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine established a Temporary Investigative Commission to examine the legality of the transfer of land and real estate belonging to the “Arsenal” plant in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. Resolution No. 15556 was supported by 242 members of parliament during a vote on October 13.

The commission will examine the management of state property, land relations, and urban planning decisions regarding the enterprise’s facilities throughout the entire period of their transition to private ownership. Earlier, the investigation established that the state suffered losses totaling more than 1 billion hryvnias as a result of the transfer of the plant’s assets through lease agreements with a right of redemption, sales via tax liens, and the division of land plots.

Source: Website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

A water supply company in the Lviv region has been put up for sale for $780,000.

The State Property Fund of Ukraine has put the state-owned enterprise “Sirka” in Lviv Oblast up for privatization auction. The starting price for the property is over 12.6 million hryvnias, and it includes dozens of buildings and over 2,500 hectares of land.

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