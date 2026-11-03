Kellogg’s has changed the recipes for its Rice Krispies and Coco Pops breakfast cereals: rice in Rice Krispies has been replaced with rice flour, while Coco Pops now contain a blend of rice and corn flour. The manufacturer linked the decision to changing weather conditions that have affected the quality and availability of some types of rice and other grains, The Guardian reports.

New ingredients

Kellogg’s said the updated recipes were carefully assessed for taste, appearance and texture. The company also said it continues to monitor consumer feedback.

According to the manufacturer, both products still do not fall into the category of foods high in fat, salt or sugar. They contain no artificial colours, flavourings or sweeteners, and the levels of fibre, vitamin D and iron have not changed.

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Changes for people with allergies

Wheat gluten has been added to the updated recipes, meaning Rice Krispies and Coco Pops are no longer suitable for people with wheat allergies or coeliac disease. Previously, the packaging stated that the products might contain gluten because they were manufactured at a facility that also processed other gluten-containing cereal products.

Wheat will now be listed as an allergen in the ingredients list and highlighted in bold type. The packaging of both products also features a prominent warning about the recipe change.

Rice Krispies sales

The reformulation comes amid declining sales of Rice Krispies. According to The Grocer magazine’s annual survey of the most popular products for 2026, which is due to be published next month, sales of the product have declined both in value and volume.

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