In the United States, the executive committee of international law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges recommended that partners carry out an orderly wind-down of operations. The partners are expected to vote on the proposal in the coming days, CNBC reports.

Partner vote

In a firm statement, it was said that the recommendation was adopted after careful consideration of strategic alternatives. Weil, Gotshal & Manges said it would continue serving clients and supporting its colleagues over the coming months during the wind-down process.

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Partner departures and negotiations

The recommendation followed an outflow of partners from the firm and reports that talks over a possible merger with Willkie Farr & Gallagher had ended several days earlier.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges employs about 1,200 lawyers. Reports said the firm’s revenue from international operations exceeded $2 billion in 2025. Over more than 90 years of operation, it has been involved in major bankruptcy proceedings, including those of Lehman Brothers, General Motors and Enron.

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