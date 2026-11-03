On November 3, the price of autogas at gas stations rose to over 60 hryvnias per liter

As of November 3, 2026, some gas station chains in Ukraine have raised fuel prices. Over the past 24 hours, autogas prices rose in some places by 1.60 UAH per liter, while diesel prices rose by 50 kopecks. At the same time, the OKKO chain lowered its autogas prices.

The average price of A-95 gasoline across the seven chains listed is approximately 90.91 UAH/liter, and diesel fuel is 105.34 UAH/liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, the price of autogas at the UPG chain rose by 1 UAH per liter to 58.90 UAH per liter. Meanwhile, the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel remained unchanged. At Okko, autogas prices fell by 30 kopecks per liter to 59.60 UAH per liter, while prices for other types of fuel remained unchanged.

At KLO stations, diesel fuel rose by 50 kopecks per liter to 106.40 UAH per liter, and premium DP+ diesel rose by 50 kopecks per liter to 109.40 UAH per liter. Autogas saw the largest price increase over the past 24 hours—up 1.60 UAH per liter to 60.50 UAH per liter. The price of gasoline remained unchanged.

At “BRSM-Nafta,” A-95 gasoline rose by 4 kopecks per liter to 87.85 UAH per liter, diesel fuel by 42 kopecks per liter to 102.37 UAH per liter, and autogas by 1.25 UAH/liter, to 56.55 UAH/liter.

At WOG, Socar, and “Ukrnafta” stations, prices for all types of fuel remained unchanged. Specifically, at WOG, diesel fuel costs 106.90 UAH/liter, DP+ costs 109.90 UAH/liter, and autogas costs 59.90 UAH/liter. At Socar, the price of premium diesel is 111 UAH/liter.

As a reminder, prices for greens, cucumbers, and potatoes have risen in Ukraine.

Prices for certain food products have risen in Ukraine: a list has been published.

As a reminder, prices for berries are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

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