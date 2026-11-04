Israel and Kazakhstan signed an agreement in Jerusalem on the avoidance of double taxation, negotiations on which lasted more than ten years. The document is intended to simplify bilateral investment and companies’ operations by reducing the risk of the same income being taxed in both countries, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The agreement was concluded during the 10th meeting of the Joint Israel-Kazakhstan Economic Commission. The meeting was co-chaired by Israeli Finance Ministry representative Zeev Elkin and Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Zhaslan Madiyev. The exact provisions of the document and its entry-into-force date were not publicly disclosed.

Agreements in technology

The sides also signed memorandums of understanding in artificial intelligence, labor and cybersecurity, a joint declaration on space cooperation, and the commission’s official protocol. Participants discussed cooperation in energy, water technologies, agriculture, investment, critical minerals, science, healthcare and industrial standardization.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

During the Kazakh delegation’s visit, the two countries held the first meeting of a joint working group on water resource management. On the Israeli side, it is headed by the Israel Water Authority. Separately, at a bilateral business forum, companies discussed opportunities for cooperation in high technology, industry and infrastructure.

Delegation from Kazakhstan

According to Israel’s Foreign Ministry, Zhaslan Madiyev became the highest-ranking Kazakh official to visit Israel in the past ten years. He arrived with a delegation that included more than 50 senior officials and representatives of state-owned companies, including deputy ministers and regional leaders.

The Kazakh side also reported the signing of seven commercial documents as part of the business forum. Topics of discussion included direct air connections and the possibility of introducing visa-free travel.

Read us on