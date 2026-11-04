Fuel prices in Ukraine changed on November 4, but not at all gas stations

As of November 4, 2026, some gas station chains raised the price of autogas by 1 hryvnia per liter, while prices for gasoline and diesel remained largely unchanged. The average price of A-95 across seven chains is 90.91 UAH/liter, and diesel fuel is 105.34 UAH/liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, autogas at Okko rose by 30 kopecks per liter to 59.90 UAH/liter. At the same time, the price of gasoline and diesel fuel remained unchanged.

At Ukrnafta, autogas prices rose by 1 UAH/liter to 57.90 UAH/liter, while prices for gasoline and diesel fuel remained unchanged. At UPG, WOG, Socar, and KLO stations, the prices of all types of fuel remained at their previous levels.

At BRSM-Nafta, the price of A-95 gasoline fell by 4 kopecks per liter to 87.81 UAH per liter. At the same time, diesel fuel rose by 30 kopecks per liter to 102.67 UAH per liter, and autogas rose by 90 kopecks per liter to 57.45 UAH per liter.

Currently, the Socar chain offers the most expensive A-95 gasoline at 95.90 UAH per liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel is also recorded at Socar—108 UAH/liter—and for premium diesel—111 UAH/liter. The most expensive autogas is sold at KLO—60.50 UAH per liter—while the lowest price for this type of fuel remains at BRSM-Nafta—57.45 UAH per liter.

Earlier, prices for greens, cucumbers, and potatoes rose in Ukraine.

Prices for certain food products have risen in Ukraine: a list has been published.

As a reminder, prices for berries are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

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