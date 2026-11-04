Budget clothing chain Primark plans to launch home delivery of orders in the United Kingdom by December 2027. The company accelerated the implementation of this plan by about two years after acquiring a warehouse with robotic systems in Sheffield, The Guardian reports.

Warehouse in Sheffield

Primark is expected to take control of the warehouse in mid-2027. The company acquired the facility from Debenhams, the owner of the Boohoo, PrettyLittle Thing and Karen Millen brands.

The company is also preparing suppliers to provide goods suitable for shipment to individual customers rather than only in large batches to stores. In the United Kingdom, Primark is already gradually developing an online ordering service with collection in store, which it has been introducing since 2022.

The collection service is not yet available at the chain's stores in continental Europe. After launching delivery in the United Kingdom, Primark plans to expand it to continental Europe, but has not named specific timeframes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sales rose, profit declined

Primark previously said it could not make home delivery of fashion clothing profitable. George Weston, head of Associated British Foods, the chain's owner, said the situation had changed due to the spread of charges for delivery and returns, which can cover most logistics costs.

According to the company, home delivery is expected to attract customers who rarely use Primark because stores are far away or because they are accustomed to shopping online. The chain has 511 stores in 21 countries.

In the financial year that ended on September 12, Primark sales rose by 4% to £9.8 billion, primarily due to the opening of new stores. At the same time, profit fell by 10% to £1 billion. Sales at comparable stores in the United Kingdom increased by 0.5%, fell by 4.7% in continental Europe, and declined by 2.6% in the United States.

Read us on