In the United States, three Democrats who won gubernatorial elections in Texas, Ohio and Georgia have pledged to limit or review the expansion of data centers. According to Fortune, such initiatives could complicate major technology companies’ plans to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Promises by newly elected governors

Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa promised to introduce a moratorium on data center construction and eliminate subsidies and tax breaks for major developers of such facilities. She called incumbent Governor Greg Abbott’s tougher stance on data centers an election move.

Ohio Governor-elect Amy Acton supported a conditional moratorium on new data centers. Under her proposal, new facilities could be allowed provided that developers cover all utility costs, employ union labor and comply with environmental standards.

Georgia Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms also promised to temporarily suspend new data center construction in the state. She proposes assessing the industry’s impact on electricity bills, local communities and the environment.

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Capacity and possible consequences

Texas has the largest volume of data center capacity in the United States that is already operating or under construction, Fortune writes, citing Baxtel. According to Bloom Energy’s estimate, by 2028 the state could account for nearly 30% of the country’s data center capacity.

Earlier, Abbott instructed regulators to develop mechanisms under which data centers would pay the costs of energy infrastructure needed for their operations. In August, he suspended approvals for new data center connections to the power grid while proposed projects were being audited. Later, the governor also ordered reporting on water use and suspended the issuance of new permits until reviews of electricity and water consumption were completed.

In the first half of 2026, data centers with a combined capacity of 7,481 megawatts were under construction in the eight largest North American markets, nearly 25% more than a year earlier, according to CBRE. Analyst Dan Ives believes the election results could force technology companies to slow infrastructure expansion and seek compromises on AI regulation.

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