In the United States, industrial company 3M has agreed to settle health injury claims for $7.35 billion. The claims are related to the production of PFAS — so-called forever chemicals that were used, among other things, in firefighting foam. This was reported by The Hill.

Health injury claims

PFAS are a group of substances that can remain in the environment for hundreds or thousands of years instead of breaking down. According to the publication, these substances are linked to health problems, including cancer, immune system disorders, thyroid dysfunction and fertility issues.

One of the main uses of PFAS was military-grade firefighting foam. Its use led to significant environmental contamination. A substantial share of the claims concerning this foam was consolidated as part of multidistrict litigation.

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Who will be covered by the agreement

3M said the settlement is expected to cover between 115,000 and 120,000 claimants and address 99% of health injury claims. William Brown, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, called the agreement an important milestone for 3M that significantly reduces uncertainty over litigation.

Attorneys for the claimants, Fred Thompson and David Hoyle of the Motley Rice law firm, said the agreement is an important outcome for people who need funds for medical bills and other expenses related to exposure to toxic PFAS. In 2023, 3M separately settled claims by US public water systems for more than $10 billion.

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