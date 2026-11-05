Pilgrim’s Pride plans to open the $40 million El Porvenir plant on Thursday, Nov. 5, in Gómez Palacio, Durango, Mexico. The facility is expected to create more than 300 jobs, Mexico News Daily reports.

Ready-to-eat chicken production

The new production site is intended to expand Pilgrim’s Pride’s range of value-added products: ready-to-eat chicken will be produced there. Arturo Ortiz Galán, head of Durango state’s investment attraction unit, said the new line would support local suppliers and the region’s poultry industry.

According to him, the expansion became possible thanks to cooperation with the federal government, which provided investment incentives. Galán also noted plans to digitize procedures and create a one-stop shop for investors.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investment program through 2030

The plant’s launch is part of Pilgrim’s Pride’s plan to invest $1.3 billion in Mexico during 2026–2030 under the government’s Plan México economic strategy. The company expects these projects to increase production by more than 373,000 tonnes and create over 4,000 direct and 16,000 indirect jobs.

Of the total amount, $200 million is planned for the states of Durango and Coahuila, $150 million for Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Hidalgo, and another $950 million for Veracruz, Campeche and Yucatán. U.S.-based Pilgrim’s Pride, whose controlling stake belongs to Brazilian meat-processing company JBS S.A., has operated in Mexico for more than 38 years. The company supplies products to about 30 million Mexicans, employs around 12,600 people in the country and supports 50,000 indirect jobs through partner farmers, logistics operators and supply chains.

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