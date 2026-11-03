Investment company Brookfield plans to develop an artificial intelligence data center together with energy company Drax Group and platform Radiant at the Drax power station site in North Yorkshire, United Kingdom. According to CNBC, total investment in the project, including in semiconductors, could exceed £20 billion, or $26.8 billion.

Agreement with Drax and Radiant

Drax Group announced that it had signed an agreement with Brookfield and its neocloud platform Radiant to jointly develop an AI data center at the Drax Power Station site. Following the announcement, Drax shares, traded on the London Stock Exchange, rose 8.2% in morning trading.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Implementation stages

At the initial stage, the project participants expect to commission up to 100 MW of capacity in the first quarter of 2028. A further 500 MW of capacity is planned to be launched between 2028 and 2031.

Brookfield subsequently aims to provide more than 1 GW of capacity at the site, but no specific date was given. Initial investment within the first phase, according to Brookfield's estimate, will amount to £2.5 billion.

Read us on