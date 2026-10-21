China’s Ministry of Commerce stated its firm opposition to US sanctions against five Chinese companies imposed over allegations of possible theft of trade secrets. As ECNS reports, the ministry called on Washington to correct its actions as soon as possible.

US sanctions

The United States imposed the restrictions on Monday under the Protecting American Intellectual Property Act of 2022. The sanctions were based on allegations of trade secret theft.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said that the United States is exaggerating the so-called problem of trade secret theft, stigmatizing Chinese companies and harming their legitimate rights and interests.

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China’s position

According to the spokesperson, the development of Chinese companies in artificial intelligence is the result of long-term work in fundamental research, continued investment in innovation, independent scientific and technological development, and open cooperation. He also said that this development is not connected to the alleged theft of trade secrets.

The Chinese side called on the United States to objectively assess the progress of Chinese companies, stop discrediting and pressuring them, and ensure a fair market environment. The ministry said that China would take necessary measures if the United States does not change its approach, in order to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

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