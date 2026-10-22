A dairy plant in the Sumy region has been put up for sale for $1.7 million

In the town of Buryn, Konotop District, Sumy Oblast, a dairy processing plant complex with an area of over 13,300 square meters has been put up for sale for 1.7 million U.S. dollars.

The facility was built in 1975 and specializes in milk processing and the production of butter and powdered milk. The property complex includes production, warehouse, and administrative buildings; equipment capable of processing up to 200 metric tons of milk per day; a boiler room, as well as five land plots with a total area of 8.7 hectares, leased until 2035; the reason for the sale is cited as a change in the company’s business focus.

This was reported by Inventure.

An online auction for the privatization of 99.99% of the shares in one of Ukraine’s largest chemical enterprises—Sumykhimprom—did not take place due to a lack of participants. The auction was scheduled for October 13, and the starting price for the state-owned stake was 1.005 billion UAH, excluding VAT.

Previously, an auction for the sale of the Gulliver multifunctional complex in Kyiv, with a starting price of 9.2 billion UAH, did not take place on the “Prozorro.Sales” platform due to a lack of potential buyers. By the time the deadline for submitting bids passed on the evening of September 30, not a single application to participate in the auction had been received.

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