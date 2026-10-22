The UAE has announced a plan to additionally invest €15 billion in Greece as part of a joint investment initiative between the two countries. The announcement was made during the official visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed to Greece on October 22, The National reports.

Expansion of the investment initiative

The new plan supplements the joint UAE-Greece investment initiative launched in May 2022 with an initial volume of €4 billion. According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, this mechanism has become the basis for developing and implementing strategic investments in sectors of mutual interest to the two countries.

Major deals in strategic industries, including energy and healthcare, have already been completed under the initiative. The Abu Dhabi Media Office stated that the new investments create opportunities for cooperation in important and promising sectors, support sustainable economic growth, and strengthen the competitiveness of both economies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meeting in Athens

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens at the head of government's office. The sides discussed strengthening cooperation in energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and advanced technologies.

The participants also discussed regional and international developments and emphasized the importance of strengthening security, peace, and stability. The Abu Dhabi Media Office noted that the announcement reflects the UAE's confidence in Greece's economic and investment potential, its strategic location, and its role in connecting European markets with regional and international ones.

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