Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported record monthly revenue of NT$511.86 billion, or $16.03 billion, in September. This was 54.6% higher than in the same month last year.

Record revenue

At the same time, September’s figure was 0.6% lower than in August. The company continued its run of record monthly revenue amid the global deployment of artificial intelligence infrastructure, CNBC reports.

TSMC manufactures chips to order, and its customers include Nvidia and Apple. The company has become one of the main beneficiaries of rapidly growing demand for advanced chips for artificial intelligence systems.

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Technologies for new chips

In September, TSMC committed to using ASML’s High NA extreme ultraviolet lithography systems. This technology is key to producing more advanced chips, and TSMC joined Samsung Electronics among the companies introducing this equipment.

TSMC is due to release its third-quarter financial results next week.

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