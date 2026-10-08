Shares of Nvidia, Oracle, CoreWeave and other companies linked to artificial intelligence declined on Thursday after OpenAI clarified its financial metrics. As CNBC reports, at the end of September OpenAI told investors that its annual revenue at the current run rate was approximately $50 billion.

This figure is lower than the $68 billion widely reported by the media at the end of last month. A CNBC source familiar with the situation explained that the $68 billion amount included gross revenue from OpenAI's partners. According to the source, this allows investors to compare OpenAI more directly with its main competitor, Anthropic.

OpenAI metrics

According to the source, OpenAI presented the financial data in an investor presentation. The company also reported 77% growth in its overall run rate in the third quarter. In its corporate business, this metric increased by 107% over the same period.

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Financial Times was the first to report the $50 billion figure. CNBC notes that OpenAI is under pressure to justify its $852 billion valuation as it prepares for an initial public offering. In June, the company confidentially filed a prospectus with regulators, while its executives indicated a possible stock market debut in 2027.

Funding talks

At the same time, OpenAI is holding preliminary talks with investors about a new funding round. CNBC previously reported that the company could raise about $30 billion, although this amount may change and the final terms of the deal have not yet been agreed.

In March, OpenAI completed a $122 billion funding round. The company's chief financial officer, Sarah Friar, told CNBC last week that OpenAI remains well capitalized.

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