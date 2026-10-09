In the United Kingdom, Virgin has unveiled a mock-up of a future train for connections between London and continental Europe and plans to begin services through the Channel in 2030. The company has ordered 12 trains from manufacturer Alstom and intends to compete with Eurostar primarily through design and service levels, The Guardian reports.

Interior and service

Virgin said that the design of the new trains and the service will be inspired by other divisions of the group — Virgin Atlantic, its cruise business and Virgin Hotels. The company is considering creating social spaces before departure and on board, where passengers will be able to work, relax or socialize.

The concept of such areas will be based in part on the experience of Virgin Atlantic lounges known as Clubhouses. Food on board will be inspired by the group’s cruise line menu, while the design will draw on Virgin Hotels’ approach. The report also mentions the possibility of installing a bar on the trains.

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Depot and future competition

Virgin Group CEO Josh Bayliss said the company expects further growth in the number of rail journeys between the United Kingdom and Europe. According to him, the new service is expected to add capacity for millions of international trips annually.

Virgin also plans to link rail and air routes, including potentially bringing passengers from France to Virgin Atlantic flights. The UK regulator, the Office of Rail and Road, has published an agreement with Eurostar allowing Virgin to service its trains at the international Temple Mills depot in east London. Access to tracks in the United Kingdom for Virgin has been confirmed at least until 2040.

At the same time, Italy’s state-owned Trenitalia is also expected to launch high-speed services through the Channel, according to the publication. The company recently announced an order for 19 Hitachi trains worth €2 billion; some of them may be based in France and used for services to London through the Channel Tunnel.

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