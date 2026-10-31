Punjab launches Rs2 trillion export development plan — Dawn

In Lahore, Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched the Punjab Innovation for Value, Opportunity and Transformation (PIVOT) plan for 2026–2029. The strategy, worth about Rs2 trillion, is intended to turn Punjab into an export-oriented industrial hub. As Dawn reports, the authorities expect to increase exports by $6.8 billion, create 162,000 direct jobs and support more than one million families.

Maryam Nawaz said the programme’s implementation would be monitored and its results assessed by investment volumes, business strengthening, exports and employment opportunities. She also urged investors from Pakistan and other countries to invest in the province’s economy.

Concessional financing and investment

One of PIVOT’s main elements will be the Strategic Trade Enhancement Programme (STEP), for which a digital portal has been launched. Under the programme, the government provides Rs300 billion in concessional financing for designated commercial categories at rates from zero to 5%, in accordance with the programme’s terms.

The overall investment model combines Rs1.089 trillion in public investment and targeted private-sector investment of Rs906 billion. Of this amount, Rs753.7 billion is planned for expanding industrial production, increasing value addition and long-term export competitiveness.

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A further Rs50 billion each is allocated for installing solar energy systems and energy storage systems, as well as for reimbursing duties on equipment. These measures are intended to help manufacturers modernise facilities, introduce technologies and meet international quality standards.

Industries and digitalisation

The plan covers the production of clothing and textiles, sporting goods, leather products and footwear, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals, fans, cutlery, steel and ceramics. The government also provides for the establishment of testing laboratories, certification centres and industrial infrastructure for businesses.

For agricultural product processing, PIVOT provides for four specialised agro-processing parks in Sargodha, Khanewal, Okara and Bhakkar. The initiative also covers tourism, digital services and workforce skills development. Through the E-Biz project, Punjab authorities intend to digitise 300 administrative services and bring 2,000 companies onto e-commerce platforms.

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