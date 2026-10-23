Poland’s unemployment rate remained at 5.8% in September — RMF24

In Poland, the unemployment rate in September 2026 stood at 5.8% and remained unchanged compared with August. The data were published by Poland’s Central Statistical Office, RMF24 reports. The figure also confirmed the preliminary estimate by Poland’s Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy.

The number of unemployed people declined slightly

In September, 907,000 unemployed people were registered with Polish employment services. In August, their number stood at 909,500 people. Thus, over the month, the number of registered unemployed people decreased by 2,500.

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According to RMF24, experts consider this change insignificant, as it has no substantial impact on the overall situation in the labor market.

The number of new registrations increased

At the same time, the number of people registering as unemployed increased in September. There were 108,900 such registrations during the month, compared with 87,600 in August. Thus, in September, the number of new registrations was 21,300 higher than a month earlier.

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