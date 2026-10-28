In Indonesia, 12.3 million people made payments to online gambling platforms in 2025, while the volume of gambling-related transactions amounted to 286.8 trillion Indonesian rupiah. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing data from Indonesia’s Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK).

Online gambling is illegal in the country, but authorities face the constant emergence of new websites and accounts after blocks are imposed. Indonesia’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs said it had taken action against 3.6 million gambling websites from January 1 through September 11.

Most vulnerable groups

According to PPATK, 71% of gamblers in 2024 earned less than 5 million rupiah per month, and about 570,000 of them received state social assistance. The ministry also estimated the number of minors affected by online gambling at nearly 200,000; 80,000 of them were younger than 10.

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Kibo, a 27-year-old motorcycle salesman, told journalists that he loses about 30% of his monthly income, which ranges from 6 million to 7 million rupiah. According to him, even after wins, he mostly placed bets again. Another interviewee, Abun, who worked at a traditional market in Bogor, said that because of his addiction he lost his job and his status as a recipient of social assistance.

Blocks do not stop demand

Experts interviewed by the outlet believe that blocking websites, freezing accounts and arresting operators alone are insufficient as long as strong demand for gambling persists. They pointed to mechanics similar to those used by social media and mobile games: return bonuses, rewards and messages suggesting that a win is supposedly close.

Economist and public policy specialist Ahmad Nur Hidayat called for campaigns explaining the financial risks of gambling and introducing people to legal ways to save and invest. Researcher Made Supriatma of Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute noted that gambling addiction in Indonesia is mainly viewed as a social problem rather than a mental health issue.

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