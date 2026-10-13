The ABTA travel association has urged UK citizens not to apply for an ETIAS electronic travel authorisation for trips to the Schengen Area, as the system’s launch date has not yet been determined. As The Guardian reports, more than 150 websites already offer to arrange such an authorisation, although the official system is not yet operating.

ETIAS launch postponed

Once launched, ETIAS will be required for citizens of non-EU countries who do not need a visa to enter the Schengen Area. They include travellers from the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and Canada. The application fee has increased from €7 to €20, while people under 18 and over 70 will not have to pay the fee.

ETIAS was planned to be launched after the introduction of the EU’s parallel Entry/Exit System, EES, but both mechanisms have been postponed repeatedly. ABTA Director of Public Affairs Luke Petherbridge said that ETIAS should not be introduced until EES is fully and properly operational.

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Risks of unofficial websites

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, previously warned about websites that imitate the official ETIAS resource and use similar domain names. Commercial intermediaries may legally submit applications on behalf of clients, but Frontex pointed to risks to personal data protection, identity theft and excessive fees.

According to ABTA, travellers’ awareness of upcoming border requirements rose from 41% in 2024 to 56%. Petherbridge stressed that it is neither possible nor advisable to apply for ETIAS now: after launch, there will be only one official website for obtaining the authorisation.

EES is already operating, but border authorities have been allowed to temporarily suspend its use at crossing points if queues become too long. In an ABTA survey, 46% of visitors to Europe said they had undergone full checks; half of them waited less than 30 minutes, while 13% waited about an hour.

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