Jet A-1 aviation fuel will be unavailable at ten airports in Cuba, including José Martí International Airport in Havana, until November 1. The Rio Times reports, citing NOTAM aviation notices, which crews and airlines are required to check before flights.

The restrictions took effect on September 30 at 00:31 UTC and are to remain in force until 04:00 UTC on November 1, which corresponds to midnight Cuban time. Notices numbered A3459–A3468/26 replaced the previous series, which was set to expire on October 1.

Which airports are covered by the restriction

Aircraft refueling is unavailable at the airports of Havana, Varadero, Cienfuegos, Santa Clara, Camagüey, Cayo Coco, Holguín, Santiago de Cuba, Manzanillo, and Cayo Largo. The wording in all notices is identical: “JET A1 FUEL NOT AVBL,” meaning Jet A-1 aviation fuel is unavailable.

At the same time, fuel restrictions alone do not mean airport closures or flight cancellations. Airlines can operate short routes, including from Florida, by loading enough fuel for the return journey. Long-haul routes may require a technical stop in another country for refueling.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reduced operating hours

Separate NOTAMs also provide for reduced operating hours at a number of airports. Holguín Airport will operate from 07:00 to 16:30 local time on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and weekends; on Thursday it will operate until midnight, and on Friday until 21:00.

In Cienfuegos, the airport is open from 08:00 to 13:00 Monday through Saturday. Camagüey will close at 13:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Santiago de Cuba Airport will operate around the clock only on Thursdays. Cayo Coco, Manzanillo, and Cayo Largo will handle flights only upon request submitted at least 24 hours in advance.

Cuba introduced previous aircraft refueling restrictions in February, and they have been extended repeatedly since then. Passengers are advised to check the current departure time directly with airlines before traveling.

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