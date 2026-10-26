The Rada has resumed recruitment competitions for civil service positions

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law reinstating competitive selection for positions in the civil service and local government. The new rules will be implemented gradually.

For Category “A” positions and positions in local government bodies, competitive selection will resume once the law takes effect. For Category “B” and “C” positions, transition periods of one and two months, respectively, are provided for.

Employees who were appointed without a competitive selection process during martial law will not be automatically dismissed. They will be able to remain in their positions provided they receive positive results in their annual performance evaluations.

Job postings, application submissions, and competition results are planned to be published through the “Diya” portal. Professional competencies will remain the primary selection criterion. In the event of a tie, veterans will be given preference.

At the same time, the law allows for the appointment of employees without a competitive selection process to positions in combat zones. Simplified internal selection procedures for the promotion of civil servants are also provided for.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has extended martial law in Ukraine for another 90 days—until January 29, 2027. To this end, parliament passed the corresponding law.

A parliamentary committee supported an initiative that would require the government to increase the pay of Ukrainian military personnel. The proposal must now be considered by the Verkhovna Rada.

Earlier, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft of the updated Labor Code, which enshrines the right to flexible forms of employment and is intended to mark the start of labor market reform.