In Poland, Civic Coalition senator Grzegorz Schetyna stated that his political force had not fulfilled all points of the “100 specifics” programme, but had implemented a significant part of them. He said this during a radio programme, RMF24 reports.

Civic Coalition commitments

Schetyna stressed that the “100 specifics” programme was a commitment solely of the Civic Coalition, which operated as the Civic Platform when the programme was presented. According to him, the Polish government is formed by four parties.

The senator linked the incomplete fulfilment of the promises to the crisis and the broader European and global situation. He also said that when assessing the coalition’s three years of work, the international situation, as well as the time and funds needed for security investments, should be taken into account.

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One year until the end of the term

The former deputy prime minister and Polish foreign minister noted that one year remains until the end of the term. According to him, during this time the coalition intends to fulfil as many commitments announced in 2023 as possible.

Schetyna also commented on a new video by the Law and Justice party, which summed up the three years of work of the October 15 coalition. The senator called the video PiS propaganda.

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