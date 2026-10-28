Court documents filed as part of a federal lawsuit over claims about the safety of Meta products for teenagers contain notes suggesting that company employees may have discussed a strategy to influence academics’ attitudes toward social psychologist Jonathan Haidt. The Verge reports.

Records from internal meetings

According to the outlet, Meta employees discussed a so-called Whisper strategy in March 2023. The notes mention the idea to “turn academics against Haidt.” Records from several meetings may indicate a search for ways to weaken his influence on the public discussion about the consequences of children’s use of social media.

The notes are contained in a document titled Well-being Meeting Sound-check Notes, where items are grouped by different dates. The document contains typos and abbreviations, so, according to The Verge’s assessment, it may have recorded initial ideas rather than a final approved plan. In particular, in the section dated March 7, 2023, the team appears to have considered a response to Haidt’s Substack post reviewing research.

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Criticism of social media’s influence

Haidt linked social media to rising levels of depression and anxiety among teenagers. He testified before Congress in 2022, and in February 2023 began more actively publishing his theories and research reviews on Substack.

At the time of the discussions, Haidt’s book The Anxious Generation had not yet been published. The Verge notes that Meta was also preparing for a series of lawsuits over child safety in its products. It is unknown whether the company implemented the ideas recorded in the notes. Meta did not provide the outlet with an immediate comment on the court filing.

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